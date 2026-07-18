No arrest after assault report leads to north Houston SWAT scene

The Brief Police were called to Briaircliff Drive after a man was reportedly seen assaulting a woman. The man allegedly barricaded himself in a home, and a SWAT team was eventually called. Houston Police confirmed with FOX 26 that no suspect was taken into custody.



A Houston SWAT team was called to the Northside early Saturday after an assault report led to a man barricading himself inside a home, according to police.

North Houston SWAT scene

What we know:

The scene started with a 1 a.m. 911 call on Briarcliff Drive, near Tidwell and Bauman Roads. According to a lieutenant at the scene, the caller said they saw a man assault a woman.

Police went to the scene and talked to the woman. It was determined that the woman was dating the suspect, and that he had headbutted her. She is expected to recover.

The suspect reportedly went inside a home and refused to come out when police came, so officers made a perimeter outside the home and called for the suspect to come out.

HPD Lt. Pulido says the suspect is known to have guns, so a SWAT team was eventually called to the scene.

FOX 26 spoke to a Houston Police official for an update at about noon on Saturday. The official confirmed the SWAT scene had ended, and no one was taken into custody.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified.

There are no other details available about the SWAT scene.