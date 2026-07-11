Houston weather: Daily downpours expected to continue through early next week

Live Houston-area radar.

(FOX 26 Houston)



The Brief Scattered showers and isolated storms expected Saturday Daily downpours continue through Tuesday Flood threat for early next week



Deeper Gulf moisture keeps pouring in this weekend, so expect more clouds and higher rain chances.

Tropical moisture moves in

Scattered showers will move into Houston late morning on Saturday and bring isolated thunderstorms through the afternoon.

Flood threat increases

As rounds of showers and thunderstorms continue through Tuesday, street flooding will be possible.

Rain will not fall nonstop, but repeated downpours could bring localized street flooding in spots.

For now, models are indicating that the highest risk for heavy rain is on Monday. On Sunday there is a one out of four risk of street flooding and that threat increases to a two out of four risk on Monday.

Tropics quiet for now

El Niño and Saharan dust are keeping the tropics mainly quiet with high levels of wind shear and dry, dusty air. It is very difficult for any tropical system to develop at this point.

For that reason, the National Hurricane Center keeps things quiet for the next seven days across the Atlantic Ocean, Caribbean Sea and Gulf of America. However, we don't get to the peak of hurricane season until Sept. 10, and it doesn't end until the end of November. So stay alert even when things are quiet.

Houston 7 day forecast