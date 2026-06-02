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Houston weather: Severe Thunderstorm Warnings in effect for several Houston-area counties

By
FOX 26 Houston
Weather
Updated June 2, 2026 5:20 PM CDT Published June 2, 2026 4:20 PM CDT

The Brief

    • The National Weather Service has issued two severe thunderstorm warnings due to storms rolling across the area. 
    • A new severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for eastern Colorado County, northeastern Wharton County, southeastern Austin County, northwestern Fort Bend County, and south central Waller County until 6 p.m. 
    • A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for central Trinity County, Houston County, northeastern Madison County, northern Polk County, and north central Walker County until 5:45 p.m. 

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - The National Weather Service has issued two severe thunderstorm warnings due to storms rolling across the area. 

A new severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for eastern Colorado County, northeastern Wharton County, southeastern Austin County, northwestern Fort Bend County, and south central Waller County until 6 p.m. 

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for central Trinity County, Houston County, northeastern Madison County, northern Polk County, and north central Walker County until 5:45 p.m. 

The Source: National Weather Service

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