Houston weather: Severe Thunderstorm Warnings in effect for several Houston-area counties
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - The National Weather Service has issued two severe thunderstorm warnings due to storms rolling across the area.
A new severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for eastern Colorado County, northeastern Wharton County, southeastern Austin County, northwestern Fort Bend County, and south central Waller County until 6 p.m.
A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for central Trinity County, Houston County, northeastern Madison County, northern Polk County, and north central Walker County until 5:45 p.m.
The Source: National Weather Service