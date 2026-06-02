Houston weather: Severe Thunderstorm Warnings in effect for several Houston-area counties

The Brief The National Weather Service has issued two severe thunderstorm warnings due to storms rolling across the area. A new severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for eastern Colorado County, northeastern Wharton County, southeastern Austin County, northwestern Fort Bend County, and south central Waller County until 6 p.m. A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for central Trinity County, Houston County, northeastern Madison County, northern Polk County, and north central Walker County until 5:45 p.m.



The National Weather Service has issued two severe thunderstorm warnings due to storms rolling across the area.

A new severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for eastern Colorado County, northeastern Wharton County, southeastern Austin County, northwestern Fort Bend County, and south central Waller County until 6 p.m.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for central Trinity County, Houston County, northeastern Madison County, northern Polk County, and north central Walker County until 5:45 p.m.