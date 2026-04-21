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Unknown suspects wanted in deadly South Park shooting

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Published  April 21, 2026 5:06pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 26 Houston

The Brief

    • A 19-year-old was found shot earlier this month along MLK Boulevard.
    • Police shared photos of two unknown suspects and a suspect vehicle.
    • Anyone with information can contact Houston Police or Crime Stoppers.

HOUSTON - Two suspects are now wanted for a shooting that killed a 19-year-old in Houston's South Park area.

Suspects wanted in MLK Boulevard shooting

Surveillance photos of wanted suspects in April 9 shooting (Photo credit: Houston Police)

What we know:

Houston Police shared surveillance photos on social media of two suspects and a suspect vehicle. 

The vehicle is believed to be a 2012-2014 silver Honda Accord.

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Houston shooting: 19-year-old killed on MLK Boulevard
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Houston shooting: 19-year-old killed on MLK Boulevard

It's believed the victim was shot during an altercation in a parking lot.

The backstory:

The photos are tied to a shooting that happened April 9 on Martin Luther King Boulevard near Van Fleet Street.

According to HPD, 19-year-old Makeyon Dean was found shot near the roadway. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

It's believed that Dean was shot during an altercation in the parking lot of a nearby apartment complex. Police believe the victim had some kind of interaction with two other men.  

The victim drove to the intersection where he later died. 

What we don't know:

The suspects' identities are unknown at this time.

What you can do:

Anyone with information can do one of the following:

  • Call HPD Homicide at 713-308-3600
  • Send anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477)

The Source: Houston Police and previous FOX 26 reporting

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