Unknown suspects wanted in deadly South Park shooting

The Brief A 19-year-old was found shot earlier this month along MLK Boulevard. Police shared photos of two unknown suspects and a suspect vehicle. Anyone with information can contact Houston Police or Crime Stoppers.



Two suspects are now wanted for a shooting that killed a 19-year-old in Houston's South Park area.

Suspects wanted in MLK Boulevard shooting

Surveillance photos of wanted suspects in April 9 shooting (Photo credit: Houston Police)

What we know:

Houston Police shared surveillance photos on social media of two suspects and a suspect vehicle.

The vehicle is believed to be a 2012-2014 silver Honda Accord.

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The backstory:

The photos are tied to a shooting that happened April 9 on Martin Luther King Boulevard near Van Fleet Street.

According to HPD, 19-year-old Makeyon Dean was found shot near the roadway. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

It's believed that Dean was shot during an altercation in the parking lot of a nearby apartment complex. Police believe the victim had some kind of interaction with two other men.

The victim drove to the intersection where he later died.

What we don't know:

The suspects' identities are unknown at this time.

What you can do:

Anyone with information can do one of the following:

Call HPD Homicide at 713-308-3600

Send anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477)