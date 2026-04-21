Unknown suspects wanted in deadly South Park shooting
HOUSTON - Two suspects are now wanted for a shooting that killed a 19-year-old in Houston's South Park area.
Suspects wanted in MLK Boulevard shooting
Surveillance photos of wanted suspects in April 9 shooting (Photo credit: Houston Police)
What we know:
Houston Police shared surveillance photos on social media of two suspects and a suspect vehicle.
The vehicle is believed to be a 2012-2014 silver Honda Accord.
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The backstory:
The photos are tied to a shooting that happened April 9 on Martin Luther King Boulevard near Van Fleet Street.
According to HPD, 19-year-old Makeyon Dean was found shot near the roadway. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.
It's believed that Dean was shot during an altercation in the parking lot of a nearby apartment complex. Police believe the victim had some kind of interaction with two other men.
The victim drove to the intersection where he later died.
What we don't know:
The suspects' identities are unknown at this time.
What you can do:
Anyone with information can do one of the following:
- Call HPD Homicide at 713-308-3600
- Send anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477)
The Source: Houston Police and previous FOX 26 reporting