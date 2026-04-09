Houston shooting: Authorities investigating deadly shooting on MLK Boulevard
HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department is on the scene investigating following a deadly shooting on Thursday afternoon.
What we know:
Authorities said the shooting occurred around 5 p.m. near the intersection of Van Fleet Street and MLK Boulevard.
Photo from the scene. (Source: Houston Police Department)
Police said one man was shot and was pronounced dead on the scene.
What we don't know:
The identity of the victim has not yet been released.
The motive behind the shooting is unknown.
The investigation is ongoing.
The Source: Houston Police Department