Houston shooting: Authorities investigating deadly shooting on MLK Boulevard

The Brief The Houston Police Department is on the scene investigating following a deadly shooting on Thursday afternoon. Authorities said the shooting occurred around 5 p.m. near the intersection of Van Fleet Street and MLK Boulevard. Police said one man was shot and was pronounced dead on the scene.



The Houston Police Department is on the scene investigating following a deadly shooting on Thursday afternoon.

What we know:

Authorities said the shooting occurred around 5 p.m. near the intersection of Van Fleet Street and MLK Boulevard.

Photo from the scene. (Source: Houston Police Department)

Police said one man was shot and was pronounced dead on the scene.

What we don't know:

The identity of the victim has not yet been released.

The motive behind the shooting is unknown.

The investigation is ongoing.