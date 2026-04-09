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Houston shooting: Authorities investigating deadly shooting on MLK Boulevard

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Updated  April 9, 2026 6:33pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 26 Houston

The Brief

    • The Houston Police Department is on the scene investigating following a deadly shooting on Thursday afternoon.
    • Authorities said the shooting occurred around 5 p.m. near the intersection of Van Fleet Street and MLK Boulevard.
    • Police said one man was shot and was pronounced dead on the scene.

HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department is on the scene investigating following a deadly shooting on Thursday afternoon. 

What we know:

Authorities said the shooting occurred around 5 p.m. near the intersection of Van Fleet Street and MLK Boulevard.

Photo from the scene. (Source: Houston Police Department)

Police said one man was shot and was pronounced dead on the scene. 

What we don't know:

The identity of the victim has not yet been released. 

The motive behind the shooting is unknown. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

The Source: Houston Police Department 

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