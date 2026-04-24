Four women ages 100 to 107 honored at centennial celebration at senior living community in Spring

The Brief Centenarians in the spotlight: Residents aged 100+ were honored at a lively, 1920s-themed event celebrating their lives and impact. Secrets to longevity vary: From "doing nothing" to staying mentally active, each woman offered her own take on living past 100. Thriving with wisdom and wit: Community leaders say the women’s energy and outlook continue to inspire those around them.



Four women over the age of 100 are proving that longevity comes with personality, perspective, and a sense of humor. At a 1920s-themed celebration at Paradise Springs, these centenarians reflected on their lives, shared candid advice, and showed why they remain the heart of their community.

Centenarian women in Texas inspire with humor, long life

The four women will make you laugh and think.

What they're saying:

"We've got four ladies that are over the age of 100," said Casey Domenech, Executive Director of Paradise Springs. "We want to show them off they are the spotlight of this community."

Like 107-year-old Cretora Biggerstaff.

"I keep up with everything," she said. "I don't have to agree with everything, but I know what's going on in the world. That's important."

The celebration had a 1920's theme.

"Cretora was born in 1919, that's as close as we can get," said Casey.

We asked Virgina Ferguson what she did to live to be 103.

"Nothin'," she said. "Never dieted, counted calories, never took pills, ate everything I wanted."

Staying busy and keeping your mind occupied is the secret to a long life, according to Cretora.

"They should hire me for one of those talk shows," she said. "I can talk on any subject."

"To see these women that are a hundred plus, and they're thriving, it melts my heart," Casey said. "It's my purpose, it's why I'm here for them."