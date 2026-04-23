Driver shot to death in SUV at northeast Houston intersection

The Brief A man in his mid-30s was killed Wednesday night after someone opened fire on his vehicle at a Houston intersection. Investigators believe a suspect exited an SUV and fired multiple rounds from a rifle before fleeing the scene. Police are currently searching for surveillance footage and have not yet identified a suspect.



Police are searching for a shooter after a driver was shot to death in his vehicle at an intersection in northeast Houston on Wednesday night.

Driver shot to death

What we know:

The shooting occurred around 9 p.m. at the intersection of Laura Koppe Road and Bertwood Street.

Police say a man in his mid-30s was sitting in his SUV when the shooter, possibly traveling in a different SUV, pulled up.

Police investigate a shooting at Laura Koppe Road and Bertwood Street.

According to investigators, the shooter got out of the vehicle with a rifle and opened fire on the man’s vehicle.

The man was shot multiple times. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Investigation continues

What we don't know:

Police do not have a description of the suspect or the SUV the suspect may have been in. There were no known witnesses to the shooting.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

There is also no information on a motive behind the shooting.

What's next:

Police were canvasing the area for surveillance cameras that may have captured the shooting or the suspect's vehicle.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Houston Police Department Homicide Division or Crime Stoppers.