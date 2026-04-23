SWAT team called for person at Harris County courthouse
HOUSTON - A SWAT team was called to the Harris County Criminal Courts on Thursday after reports of a person acting erratically.
Authorities say they were notified about a person acting erratically and began searching the building for that person.
SWAT was among those who were assisting with the situation.
Law enforcement did locate the person.
We will update when more information is available.
The Source: Harris County Sheriff's Office and FOX 26 News crew at the scene.