The Brief Howard Ruffin, who had multiple domestic violence convictions, was granted a $7,500 bond after being accused of assaulting his girlfriend, Jackelyn Wilson. Just two days after being released from jail, Ruffin allegedly shot and killed Wilson. The decision to grant Ruffin a bond is being questioned, as it was not raised despite his criminal history and the seriousness of the charges.



The murder happened just two days after accused killer, 39-year-old Howard Ruffin, walked out of jail.

Ruffin has multiple convictions for domestic violence.

SUGGESTED: Former HPD officer Gerald Goines sentenced to 60 years in prison

But it didn't stop the 180th Criminal District Court from granting him a $7,500 bond for allegedly assaulting the woman he's now accused of killing, Jackelyn Wilson.

"When she walked in the room, she turned heads. She was the life of the party," said Jackelyn's mother, Denise Bipps.

Jackelyn had four children.

On Wednesday, October 3, she was shot to death at 8301 Willow Place Drive North.

The gunman, police say, was Howard Ruffin, her boyfriend.

Denise says a homicide investigator told her about her daughter's death.

"And I said did Howard Ruffin kill my daughter?" Denise said.

There was no doubt in her mind whatsoever.

"My daughter had never been in a relationship that bad before," she said.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, Samsung TV, and Vizio!

Ruffin has a lengthy criminal history.

"Multiple convictions for aggravated assault, all involving dating relationships," said Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers.

In 2022, Ruffin was charged with assaulting Jackelyn. But he wasn't arrested on the felony charge.

"Late April 2023, he gets stopped in South Texas," Kahan said. "There's a warrant out for his arrest for the felony charge."

Ruffin posts the $7,500 bond in Maverick County.

16 months pass, and Harris County has no idea Ruffin was even out on bond for that 16-month period.

"Where was he during that time, who was supervising him, who was making sure he was following conditions of his bond, and what were the conditions of his bond?" said Amy Smith with the Harris County Domestic Violence Coordinating Council.

On September 25, Ruffin appears in the 180th Court in front Judge Dasean Jones.

Ruffin remains on the $7,500 bond he posted in Maverick County, it's not raised a dime. He walks out of jail on September 30.

Then just two days later, Jackelyn is dead.

"It's just another example of counties not talking to each other, and that decision probably cost Jackelyn her life," said Kahan.

"This could have been prevented. I should still have my daughter," Denise said.

Ruffin is behind bars charged with murder. No bond has been set.