Breaking Bond: Man charged with murder in Harris County while out on deferred probation in Montgomery Co.

This is far from the first case we've seen where defendants have charges and bonds in more than one county, but it doesn't appear as if those counties are communicating with each other.

Since the beginning of 2024, 25-year-old Deleon Davis has been released from the Harris County Jail on five bonds. Three are personal recognizance bonds or get out of jail free cards.

"He forfeits the bonds. He doesn't bother showing up for court anymore. He's gone," said Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers.

That happened on March 24.

"In the meantime, he's charged and convicted in Montgomery County for possession of a prohibited weapon, a gun," Kahan said.

So, in the month of March, Davis becomes a wanted fugitive for bond forfeiture in Harris County while serving deferred probation in Montgomery County.

"Then two months later is when the murder takes place," said Kahan.

According to court documents, Davis shot Damien Harris multiple times, killing him. It happened on May 6 at a market located at 945 Little York. The motive unknown.

After the shooting, Davis allegedly went to a hotel where he lives.

He was arrested earlier this month.

"We keep seeing multiple counties that are involved with defendants who are given either bonds probation, forfeited their bond, but are allowed to remain in the community to reoffend again," Kahan said.

If either Harris County or Montgomery County had acted and placed David behind bars, Damien Harris might still be alive.

There's nothing in the court documents showing the two counties were communicating about Davis.

"I don't see anywhere that says Montgomery County contacted Harris County and said we've got one of your fugitives," said Kahan. "I don't see Harris County saying, 'hey, Montgomery County, we just got a hit on this guy being in custody, send him back."

Davis' bond for the murder charge is set at $1 million.