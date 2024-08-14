The Harris County Probation Department can't tell us how many defendants are serving three probations for different crimes at the same time. But a source says it's not uncommon and it's increasing.

In prior reports we told you how 26-year-old Aubry Davis has the most bonds we've ever seen. She's now up to 18 in about a year and a half period.

SUGGESTED: 26-year-old woman given 16 bonds in about a year accused of seriously injuring fast food employee

"Soon to be Guinness Book holder of world records for the most bonds in a short time period," said Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers.

"How many bonds are you going to give her?" said Doug Griffith, President of the Houston Poiice Officers Union. "It's ridiculous."

Davis was given three probations for robbery and theft by a visiting judge.

"Which is highly unusual to get three probations for three different offenses not stemming from the same incident," said Kahan.

Aubry Davis

We asked Griffith if he had heard of defendants serving three probations at the same time.

"No, not out of the same court," Griffith said.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, Samsung TV, and Vizio!

But a source with the probation department tells FOX 26, an untold number of defendants are now serving three probations simultaneously for different crimes and it's on the rise.

By doing this, judges can clear cases without sending repeat offenders like Aubry Davis to prison.

"How many times has she been to jail for more than three or four days? Zero," said Griffith.

Davis was granted the three probations even though she has pending felony cases in Fort Bend, Brazos, and Galveston counties.

On August 8, Davis was supposed to appear in court in Galveston.

"Aubry ain't there," Kahan said. "They issue a bond forfeiture, so now Aubry is wanted."

"That should have been a clue to revoke all three probations here in Harris County plus and bonds she's on," Griffith said.

Get this. Being a wanted fugitive is not considered a law violation, so Davis' probations will not be revoked, because she failed to appear in court.

Her two most recent theft charges won't get her probations or bonds revoked either. The alleged crimes occurred before she got the probations.

Because of the crimes Davis has admitted to, her probation conditions are unique. They include not going to any Target Store in the state of Texas or any Subway in Harris County.

"How are you going to enforce it?" Kahan said. "Is Target notified? If you see Aubry Davis, call us immediately."