The number of bonds Aubry Dnell Davis has racked up in such a short time is the most of any defendant we've featured on Breaking Bond.

"Most people don't have this many bonds in their lifetime," said defense attorney Emily Detoto. "For this individual to have this many bonds in a year is astounding."

SUGGESTED: Houston area teen charged after leading authorities on high-speed chase

You can't point the finger at just one judge for helping Davis continue her alleged crime spree.

Judges in Harris, Galveston, Fort Bend, and Brazos Counties all had a chance to stop her, but chose not to.

"This person has no idea that they can't do anything but run amuck," Detoto said.

A Harris County Judge was the first to give Davis a big break back in 2020 by sentencing her to four years deferred probation for robbery.

"And early terminated her and classified her as a success," said Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers.

A little more than a month after getting off probation, Davis began racking up bonds.

"There were PR bonds on misdemeanors, there were PR bonds on felonies," Kahan said.

SUGGESTED: Prostitution bust in Harris County ends with 13 men arrested

Between June 16 and December 14, 2023, Davis was granted 13 bonds in Harris County, three felonies and 10 misdemeanors.

Between January 2023 and January 2024, Davis posted one felony bond in Galveston County.

She also has a felony theft bond in Fort Bend County and a misdemeanor theft bond in Brazos County.

"Keep in mind you're on bond when you're being charged with all these other crimes," said Kahan.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Davis was arrested earlier this month, charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.

According to court documents, she and an accomplice stole sandwiches from a Subway on South Shepherd.

"They allegedly ran over an employee chasing after them causing that employee significant injuries to her entire body, internal injuries, severe abrasions, and lung damage."

"Which should have never happened because this person should have never been out on bond," Detoto said.

This Breaking Bond segment aired on March 19, Aubry Davis' 26th birthday.

"I hope you have many, many more birthdays behind bars," said Kahan.

Davis' bond for the aggravated robbery charge is set at $100,000.

She's yet to make that bond.