Montgomery County law enforcement was led on two chases on Monday, one of which was led by a 16-year-old.

On Monday around 10:45 a.m. the Montgomery County Precinct 4 Constable's Office, led by Constable Hayden responded to a report of a Robbery In-Progress at Walgreens on FM 1314 in Porter, along with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office. The caller claimed a Black male forced himself into the cash register, injuring the cashier in the ensuing struggle, before leaving in a red Honda sedan with a paper plate.

Deputies spotted the vehicle near US Highway 59 and FM 2090 in Splendora. A high-speed pursuit reaching up to 120 miles per hour ensued and spanned multiple counties, including Liberty, San Jacinto, and Polk.

SUGGESTED: Houston man's bigamy: Three years behind bars for marrying multiple women

The 16-year-old male driver from Harris County surrendered around 11:30 a.m. about 28 miles from the scene.

He was charged with a 3rd Degree Felony - Evading Arrest/Detention with a Motor Vehicle and a 1st Degree Felony - Aggravated Robbery. The teen was booked into Montgomery County Juvenile Detention.

However, Montgomery County officials became involved in a second chase soon after the first ended.

Edmund Schwartz, 21

Precinct 4 units were told 21-year-old Edmund Schwartz from Cleveland, who was wanted for State Jail Felony - Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle, was seen near Morgan Cemetery Road and Fostoria Road.

Around 1:30 p.m., Schwartz ran into the woods near Morgan Cemetary.

Multiple units with the constable's office stayed in the area trying to locate Schwartz and a vehicle, near the last known location of Schwartz, was seen parked in the middle of the road near the tree line.

Hollie Fox, 32

As law enforcement encountered the car, it drove off, initiating another pursuit reaching speeds of up to 85 miles per hour, before stopping after 15 minutes in a crowded parking lot of a nearby gas station.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

The driver, 32-year-old Hollie Fox, also from Cleveland, was arrested and charged with a 3rd Degree Felony - Evading Arrest/Detention with Motor Vehicle.

Schwartz is still wanted by authorities. Constable Hayden is asking the public to contact law enforcement immediately if they have any information on his whereabouts.