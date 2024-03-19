Thirteen men were arrested and charged as part of a prostitution investigation in Harris County on Tuesday.

The multi-day operation conducted by deputies from Constable Mark Herman's Office ended on Feb. 22, 2024, after officials confirmed 13 men between the ages of 20 to 60 were arrested around the FM 1960 corridor.

Local authorities began investigating after multiple residents complained about illicit activities. Undercover officers spent weeks in massage parlors and other businesses where they were openly solicited for sex and sexual acts.

All 13 men were charged with prostitution after soliciting sex acts. One man was also charged with possession of a controlled substance and another with Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon.

The operation cleared a total of 9 arrest warrants, one of which was a Felony Theft Warrant, the constable's office said.

Many of the women rescued were from other countries who informed law enforcement they were being trafficked.