Two suspects are wanted for capital murder after a man was gunned down in northwest Houston. Joseph Refugio Ramos, 18, and Izavian Bell, 17, are facing charges of murder in the 488th and 263rd State District Courts, respectively.

Law enforcement responded to reports of gunfire in the 4800 block of West 34th Street, near Highway 290 around 4:00 a.m. on November 12, 2023. Upon arrival, authorities discovered a man with a gunshot wound to his neck. He died at the scene.

According to witnesses, the victim was walking with a woman towards their hotel when they were confronted by four individuals, all wearing ski masks and armed with guns. The assailants opened fire, with one of the shots proving fatal. Following the attack, the perpetrators fled the scene in a dark sedan, driving westbound on 34th Street.

Investigators believe that the shooting may have stemmed from a previous altercation earlier in the day.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about the shooting or the individuals involved to come forward. The Houston Police Department and Crime Stoppers can be reached at 713-222-8477.



