The Brief A 21-year-old man with a history of arrests and convictions was allegedly involved in a mass shooting that killed three people and injured eight others. Despite multiple charges and a history of violent crimes, the offender was granted lenient bonds and was free to roam the streets. The case highlights the failures of the criminal justice system, particularly in Harris County, to effectively detain dangerous individuals and prevent them from committing further crimes.



"It will never be the same. I miss him so much, it hurts so bad," said Tomeka Howard, who lost her youngest son, Breon Stuard, in last month's mass shooting.

"These individuals have been wreaking havoc across the country and are wanted by multiple agencies," said HPD Homicide Sergeant Adam Dudley.

One of them, 21-year-old Javion Noel, should have been locked up or have higher bond amounts. Instead, the revolving door at the Harris County courthouse freed him no matter what he did.

Two years ago, Noel was convicted of felony theft.

"He was part of a catalytic converter organized crime ring," said Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers.

In November 2023, Noel was charged with theft in Collin County.

"He's out on bond in Collin County and then things really pick up in Harris County," Kahan said.

In February 2024, Noel was charged with unlawfully carrying a weapon.

Court documents state, "he's in possession of a firearm and a backpack with multiple loaded firearm magazines."

He was a wanted fugitive in Collin County when he was granted his first of three bonds in Harris County for gun charges.

In August 2024, Noel was charged with having a prohibited weapon, a machine gun.

"He gets a bond, the bond isn't even higher," said Kahan. "It's the original amount he got in February, which is $10,000."

Less than a month later, Noel and two others were charged with capital murder in the September 14 mass shooting that happened at 4901 Laura Koppe.

"Three people end up dead, eight people wounded," said Kahan.

"These people were socializing, they were listening to music, and they were barbecuing," said Sgt. Dudley. "Quite frankly, they were doing nothing wrong and minding their own business."

One of those killed 23-year-old Breon Stuard.

"Breon was our world," his mother said. "He was the easiest person to get along with. Breon didn't have any enemies."

"This was done seemingly for no reason at all," Dudley said.

"My understanding they were getting ready to leave," said Tomeka. "That's how he ended up getting caught in the middle of it."

"He's a menace to society, and we still put him back out here," said Kahan.

"I don't understand how that's possible," Tomeka said.