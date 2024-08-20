31-year-old Jacob Trevino is the 210th Harris County resident to be killed allegedly at the hands of a repeat offender free from jail on multiple bonds.

Thomas Briscoe has quite the rap sheet.

SUGGESTED: Woman with 18 bonds on 3 probations in Harris County for separate crimes, she's far from being alone

"Briscoe's got four felony convictions," said Andy Kahan with Crime Stoppers. "He's been to prison multiple times."

Briscoe had barely been out of prison for a year when he was charged with felon in possession of a weapon and burglary,

"The DA's office, based on his criminal history, based on his likelihood to reoffend, requested a no bond," Kahan said. "For whatever reason, he gets a $20,000 bond on the felon in possession of a weapon and a $10,000 bond for the burglary."

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, Samsung TV, and Vizio!

Last month, police say Briscoe went to Trevino's house in the 6000 block of Sugar Field Lane in Katy and stabbed him to death. The two lived on the same street.

"He's in a wheelchair at the victims house, and something happened. We don't know what happened, but obviously tragedy occurred because Jacob Trevino ends up getting stabbed to death," said Kahan.

"A witness had seen him fleeing the scene, because their description was a man in a wheelchair getting into a black sedan and driving off."

If Briscoe hadn't been given such a low bond, Trevino might be alive today.

"You've got someone, one multiple felony bonds, who's got four felony convictions, who's been to prison multiple times," Kahan said. "I think that merits a much higher bond than a measly $30,000."