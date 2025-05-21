The Brief Cody Johnson was just announced as a performer for RodeoHouston 2026. He will perform a special, full-length concert on the final night of the rodeo. The other 20 performers have yet to be revealed.



Cody Johnson to perform full-length concert

On Wednesday, RodeoHouston revealed that Cody Johnson will perform a special full-length concert on March 22. Tickets go on sale Aug. 21.

Big picture view:

Next year, the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo will run for 21 days for the first time since 2022. RodeoHouston competition events will be held the first 20 days, followed by a nightly concert.

On the 21st day, March 22, there will be no RodeoHouston competitions. Instead, there will be a full-length concert. The grounds will also be open, including the carnival, wine garden, dining, shopping and more.

FILE PHOTO. Cody Johnson performs onstage during the 2024 CMA Music festival at the Nissan Stadium on June 07, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

2026 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo dates

What we know:

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo will run from March 2 to March 22 in 2026.

The World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Contest will be held before the start of the rodeo, from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28.

What we don't know:

The other 20 performers for the nightly RodeoHouston concerts have not been announced.