Big business attracts vendors to Houston rodeo

By
Published  March 14, 2025 6:25pm CDT
Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo
The Rodeo attracts hundreds of vendors and businesses from across the country for the event's three-week run.

HOUSTON - The Houston Rodeo is, often, a make-or-break experience for vendors and businesses.

Big business in a short time

Big picture view:

In 2024, shopping and merchandise was worth more than $28 million at the rodeo.

Most vendors and businesses depend on the Houston Rodeo for the bulk of their seasonal sales. From traditional offerings, like hats, boots, and apparel, to more unique selections, businesses say they often have a mix of returning customers and those who take advantage of a spur-of-the-moment opportunity.

What they're saying:

"The revenue generated over three weeks of really hard work out here, obviously, is more significant than any of the other shows I do all year," says Larry Palmer of the Shanniegirl women's boutique.

"This is a colorful booth and I think it grabs people's eye, a little bit," says Houston watercolor Artist Jim Koehn, who paints Houston and Texas landmarks. "It's something different, which I think is how I got into rodeo."

Houston Rodeo vendors seek longtime business during the season

While the rodeo only lasts three weeks, it brings a big boost that many businesses look forward to.

