Former Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo VP sentenced to federal prison

The Federal Bureau of Investigation is reporting a former Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Vice President has been sentenced to 27 months in federal prison.

According to the FBI, Michael Galvan was sentenced after committing $2.8 million in wire fraud.

Authorities stated that Galvan got the money from at least six private investors he met by using his position as Vice President, including those who were also in other leadership positions at RodeoHouston.

The U.S. Attorney's Office stated from February 2016 to March 2018, he asked for short-term loans by offering the chance to earn 10 to 12 percent interest through his contracting business. Galvan told victims he would use the money to buy exotic tiles and granite from China and other countries for his construction business.

Galvan admitted to authorities he did not use the money as he told the victims and his plot came apart when he ran out of victims and money.

According to officials, Galvan will serve three years of supervised release following his prison sentence. He has also been ordered to pay nearly $3 million in restitution.

He was permitted to remain on bond and voluntarily surrender to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined in the near future.