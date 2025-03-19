Fine dining to funnel cakes at Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo | Foodies & Friends

The Brief The Ranch Saloon & Steakhouse is the only fine dining restaurant at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. The Ranch is comprised of three dining experiences – the Saloon, Steakhouse and a carnival-style walk-up window. Guests can also enjoy "The Ranch After Dark," an elevated nightlife experience exclusive to The Ranch.



Katie Stone visits The Ranch Saloon & Steakhouse, the only fine dining restaurant at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo. Arthur Mooridian, Berg Hospitality provides a quick tour of the beautiful interior.

What The Ranch Saloon + Steakhouse has to offer

The Ranch Saloon + Steakhouse, a Berg Hospitality Group concept debuted in 2022, and they just keep improving it every year.

The Ranch is comprised of three dining experiences – the Saloon, Steakhouse and a carnival-style walk-up window. The Saloon is a first-come, first-served upscale casual dining experience featuring a large main bar, along with the Porch, a covered outdoor patio with cocktail tables. The Steakhouse is the fine dining side where guests can reserve tables in advance.

Of course there’s steak, but don’t miss Chef Tommy’s Bacon. What makes a piece of bacon so special? Think blue cheese crumbles and truffle-infused honey. Also, a big favorite is the Carpet Bagger on the Half Shell, an incredible combination of fried oyster, pork belly and beef tenderloin.

Back again this year is an outer walk-up window serving a unique spin on classic carnival fare. The take-and-go menu includes elevated versions of handheld rodeo favorites inspired by Buttermilk Baby another Berg Hospitality Restaurant.

The Ranch After Dark

Guests can also enjoy "The Ranch After Dark," an elevated nightlife experience exclusive to The Ranch at RODEOHOUSTON®, where Houston's hottest DJs will spin tunes so rodeo goers can dance the night away. Each night, guests can reserve lounge tables and have the option to order a la carte drinks or bottle service.

How to visit the Ranch Saloon & Steakhouse

The Ranch Saloon & Steakhouse is located on the rodeo grounds at NRG park near the southwest corner of the Astrodome. Reservations can be made on Open Table or the website theranchatrodeo.com

Saloon, Steakhouse + Carnival Window Hours

Monday - Friday: 3:00 p.m.-12 a.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. - 12 a.m. (Last Steakhouse reservation taken at 10 p.m.)

Sunday: 11 a.m. - 10 p.m. (Last steakhouse reservation taken at 9 p.m.)

Spring Break Hours: On Monday, March 10 – Friday, March 14, The Ranch will open at noon each day.

We can’t forget the Carnival Food!

Katie Stone learns about the history of the funnel cake from the Midway Gourmet Dominic Palmeri and creates an all-flavor funnel cake lover’s dream, that’s almost too heavy to hold!

Be sure to watch Foodies and Friends next week as Katie and Dominic continue their guide to food on the midway from refreshing and fruity to deep-fried and satisfied!

Produced by the Cleverley Stone Foundation, Foodies and Friends streams live on FOX LOCAL Wednesdays at 11:30 AM and repeats on Saturday mornings at 11:00.

The Cleverley Stone Foundation was created by Cleverley’s daughter, Katie Stone, to continue her Mother’s mission and legacy of supporting Houston Restaurant Weeks benefiting the Houston Food Bank, which takes place August 1st through Labor Day each year. Together Houstonians and Houston restaurant owners have raised more than $18 million over the past 20 years to support the Houston Food Bank and the hunger needs of our community.

Houston Restaurant Weeks and its sister event Eat Drink HTX is the largest annual fundraiser for the nation’s largest food bank. The Houston Food Bank services an 18-county area in southeast Texas

More about the foundation https://thecleverleystonefoundation.org

Houston Food Bank – houstonfoodbank.org

COMING IN 2025

Houston Restaurant Weeks – August 1 - September 1