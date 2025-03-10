Houston Rodeo carnival attack leaves teen hospitalized

The Brief A teen was hospitalized with severe head injuries after a violent attack at the Houston Rodeo carnival area Saturday night. Video evidence shows the teen being kicked while unconscious, raising concerns about event security. The victim's mother is calling for increased security measures and police are actively investigating the incident.



A 17-year-old remains hospitalized with severe head injuries after being attacked by multiple people at the Houston Rodeo on Saturday night. The incident was one of multiple fights involving young people reported over the weekend, raising concerns about security at the annual event.

Mother, girlfriend of teen injured at Houston Rodeo speak

Joseph Dugar, the 17-year-old who was beaten in the carnival area of the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo Mar. 8. His mother spoke with Fox 26 about the incident and her concerns over safety.

What we know:

Joseph Dugar's mother, Nakkia Washington, spoke exclusively to FOX 26's Sherman Desselle.

"It's hard. Turning on social media looking at my son... getting his head beat in," Joseph Dugar’s mother, Nakkia Washington, said. "The way they were kicking him. He was helpless and y'all were still kicking him."

Dugar is dealing with serious head and face injuries after the brawl near the Carnival grounds.

According to Washington, the attack happened around 10 p.m. near the carnival grounds. Video of the incident, slowed down for clarity, shows an unidentified person removing Dugar’s shoes while he lies motionless on the ground. Another individual is seen kicking him in the face.

Lauryn Stanley, Dugar’s girlfriend, was with him at the time of the attack.

"About a minute later, someone came up from behind him, called his name and they just hit him. A whole bunch more boys came and started hitting on him," Stanley said. I just keep replaying and having to sit there and watch him."

Dugar is being treated for severe head trauma in a local hospital.

Washington, however, believes more needs to be done to protect attendees.

"Big events like this, it needs to be more security around these kids. It's the protection of these kids. My son could've lost his life that night," she said.

Related article

Washington said she is cooperating with authorities and has also received threats online since speaking out about the attack.

What we don't know:

No arrests have been made in connection with the incident. A police report has been filed.

Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo responds

What they're saying:

The Houston Rodeo issued a statement in regard to the incident:

"The safety of our guests is our number one priority. We collaborate extensively with local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies, first responders, and private security firms to ensure protection throughout our events. As we enter spring break, we're working with the Houston Police Department to ensure Rodeo attendees have a fun and memorable experience."