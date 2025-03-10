Houston Rodeo says safety is top priority as video of fights circulate online

The Brief Video showed fights at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo over the weekend. The Rodeo says the safety of its guests is its "number one priority." Organizers are working with Houston police for spring break crowds.



Videos of fights at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo have circulated online in recent days.

Rodeo organizers say the safety of its guests is its number one priority.

What happened at the Houston Rodeo?

What we know:

Social media videos showing brawls between individuals and groups of rodeo attendees spread over the weekend.

In the videos, you can see several punches thrown.

Chris Boleman, the CEO of the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo, says there has been an increase to security measures to ensure this year is as safe as possible.

The rodeo says it collaborates with local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies, first responders, and private security firms to ensure protection at events.

With bigger crowds expected for spring break, organizers say they are working with the Houston Police Department to "ensure Rodeo attendees have a fun and memorable experience."

What we don't know:

Police have not identified any of the people in the videos or said if any arrests were made.

What they're saying:

"The Rodeo works tirelessly year-round to ensure we have a safe and secure area here at NRG Park, and obviously, as we go into spring break week, we're super-excited to welcome so many people here. We have top-notch security, we have access to all the police in the city and the county, and so we're confident, as we are every year, that this will be a safe place for families, and we look forward to having them over the next couple of weeks every year," said Boleman.