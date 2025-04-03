The Brief The 2026 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo will run from March 2 to March 22. The World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Contest will be held from February 26 to February 28. There will be a special 21st night that will feature a full-length concert.



The 2026 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo just wrapped up last month, but you can already mark your calendar for the next one.

2026 Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo dates

What we know:

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo will run from March 2 to March 22 in 2026.

The World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Contest will be held before the start of the rodeo, from Feb. 26 to Feb. 28.

What we don't know:

The performers for the nightly RodeoHouston concerts have not been announced.

21st night to feature full-length concert

Big picture view:

Next year, the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo will run for 21 days for the first time since 2022. RodeoHouston competition events will be held the first 20 days, followed by a nightly concert.

On the 21st day, March 22, there will be no RodeoHouston competitions. Instead, there will be a full-length concert. The grounds will also be open, including the carnival, wine garden, dining, shopping and more.

The entertainer for the 21st night will be announced in May. The remaining lineup will be announced next year.