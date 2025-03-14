Electrical fire at Houston Rodeo cut Journey concert short: Fans disappointed by technical issues

The Brief Unexpected Blackout: Journey's concert at the Houston Rodeo was interrupted shortly after starting "Don't Stop Believin'" when the stage lights went out, initially thought to be part of the performance. Electrical Fire: The blackout was caused by an electrical fire, leading to the immediate evacuation of the band from the stage to ensure their safety. Safety Measures: Houston Rodeo organizers are investigating the incident and reviewing safety protocols to prevent similar occurrences in the future.



Fans Left in the Dark: Houston Rodeo's Unexpected Blackout

An electrical fire abruptly ended Journey's performance at the Houston Rodeo on Friday night, leaving fans disappointed.

What we know:

The band began to perform their iconic hit "Don't Stop Believin'," and the crowd was enthusiastically singing along.

However, about 30 seconds into the song, the stage went dark. Initially, many attendees believed it was a planned moment to encourage audience participation, but as the chorus approached, it became clear that something was wrong.

The lights remained off, and confusion spread throughout the venue.

Approximately a minute later, event staff appeared on stage to escort the band members to safety.

Houston Rodeo's Response to Electrical Fire Incident

It was later confirmed that an electrical fire had occurred, prompting the immediate evacuation to ensure the safety of the performers and the audience.

The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo provided the following statement:

Due to an unforeseen electrical incident under the stage area, we regretfully announce the cancellation of tonight's Journey concert. We sincerely apologize to all fans for this disappointment. Our team is working diligently to assess the situation, and we will provide updates regarding rescheduling options and or refunds as soon as possible.