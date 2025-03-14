Electrical fire at Houston Rodeo cut Journey concert short: Fans disappointed by technical issues
Fans Left in the Dark: Houston Rodeo's Unexpected Blackout
HOUSTON, Texas - An electrical fire abruptly ended Journey's performance at the Houston Rodeo on Friday night, leaving fans disappointed.
What we know:
The band began to perform their iconic hit "Don't Stop Believin'," and the crowd was enthusiastically singing along.
However, about 30 seconds into the song, the stage went dark. Initially, many attendees believed it was a planned moment to encourage audience participation, but as the chorus approached, it became clear that something was wrong.
The lights remained off, and confusion spread throughout the venue.
Approximately a minute later, event staff appeared on stage to escort the band members to safety.
Houston Rodeo's Response to Electrical Fire Incident
It was later confirmed that an electrical fire had occurred, prompting the immediate evacuation to ensure the safety of the performers and the audience.
The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo provided the following statement:
Due to an unforeseen electrical incident under the stage area, we regretfully announce the cancellation of tonight's Journey concert. We sincerely apologize to all fans for this disappointment. Our team is working diligently to assess the situation, and we will provide updates regarding rescheduling options and or refunds as soon as possible.
The Source: This information was provided by The Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.