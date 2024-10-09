November is National Adoption Month. It's designed to encourage more families to adopt and to raise awareness about the foster care system. In this month's Fox Finding Families, Anchor Sally MacDonald introduces viewers to a seven-year-old girl waiting for her forever family.

"I'm here at Altitude Trampoline Park," said Ayriannah as she played reporter at the location in Sugar Land.

"What are some things you like to do at home?"

"Tv, play with my toys. I'm a unicorn person, too. I love unicorns. They're beautiful and majestic," she said.

Ayriannah's parental rights have been terminated, and she's looking for a family to adopt her.

"Ayriannah is a bubbly seven-year-old. She loves playing with dolls, arts and crafts," said Sonya Rajabi, Depelchin Children's Center.

She is in the first grade and tells me she loves math.

"Guess what? I'm the star student of math," she said.

Depelchin Children's Center supports foster and adoptive families who want to make a difference. The process takes less than a year.



"It's about three to six months, and they start with a virtual informational orientation, then background check, home study and placement," said Rajabi.

Every child deserves a loving family.

Ayriannah says she wants to be a chef and a farmer when she grows up.

"I want an apple tree and a peach tree."

To help Ayriannah grow and achieve her dreams, email gettingstarted@depelchin.org

More on becoming a foster or adoptive parent: https://www.depelchin.org/prospective-parents/



