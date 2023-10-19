Children of all ages from babies to teenagers are in foster care waiting to be adopted. In this month's Fox Finding Families, Sally MacDonald introduces viewers to Eddy.

MORE KIDS LOOKING TO BE ADOPTED

Eddy is six-years-old. He loves all the typical first-grade things, and he loves to eat. When we met him at Chuck E. Cheese on Westheimer, he enjoyed playing games and eating pizza.

But he says his perfect day would be spent playing outside.

"I like recess," Eddy said.

"Eddy is such a sweet little boy. He seems to be academically advanced because he gets bored a lot in class," said Marissa Carter, a client benefits specialist with Depelchin Children's Center.

Eddy came into foster care from abuse and/or neglect by his parents. Parental rights were terminated last year. His caseworker describes Eddy as being pretty easy to please. He likes Legos and playing with toys. He is also active and likes soccer.

"He's still at an age where if he's disciplined and structured in a loving way he can prosper into a great young man one day," said Carter.

"I know Eddy would love a two-parent household. He doesn't want too many kids. He's been through a lot. I believe older siblings would be a great role model for him," she added.

Depelchin takes a lot of pride in finding the right foster parents to guide each child and keep them safe. The path typically takes three to six months and starts with an orientation.

To adopt Eddy or any other child visit https://www.depelchin.org/fox-finding-families/