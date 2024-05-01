Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until SUN 11:30 AM CDT, Polk County
9
River Flood Warning
until SAT 5:25 PM CDT, Liberty County, Polk County, San Jacinto County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 PM CDT, Liberty County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 2:13 AM CDT, Harris County, Liberty County, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
from WED 8:50 PM CDT until SAT 7:00 PM CDT, Grimes County, Brazos County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Chambers County, Liberty County, Liberty County, Polk County, Polk County, San Jacinto County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from WED 7:50 PM CDT until THU 2:00 AM CDT, Austin County, Colorado County, Grimes County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Waller County, Washington County, Brazos County
Flood Watch
from THU 1:00 AM CDT until THU 7:00 PM CDT, Cherokee County
Flood Watch
from WED 10:00 PM CDT until THU 7:00 PM CDT, Brazos County, Colorado County, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Harris County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County

Houston double murder: Person of interest killed himself, police say

By
Published  May 1, 2024 9:07pm CDT
Houston
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - Houston Police Department authorities are on the scene after the person of interest in a double murder killed themself, according to detectives.

Around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, police were called to the 2800 block of Chapman where they learned about a person of interest and attempted to speak with him to get a statement, officials report.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

A detective at the scene, who also worked the double-shooting at 133 E 37th Street, confirmed the person killed himself.

Houston police were investigating the murder of 39-year-old Mary Arredondo and a 22-year-old, who were both shot and killed by a man dressed in a blue hoodie, camouflage pants, and wearing a mask, black shoes, and black gloves while they were sitting on the porch outside.

This is a developing story. We will continue to provide updates as we get more information.