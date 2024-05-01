Houston double murder: Person of interest killed himself, police say

Houston Police Department authorities are on the scene after the person of interest in a double murder killed themself, according to detectives.

Around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, police were called to the 2800 block of Chapman where they learned about a person of interest and attempted to speak with him to get a statement, officials report.

A detective at the scene, who also worked the double-shooting at 133 E 37th Street, confirmed the person killed himself.

Houston police were investigating the murder of 39-year-old Mary Arredondo and a 22-year-old, who were both shot and killed by a man dressed in a blue hoodie, camouflage pants, and wearing a mask, black shoes, and black gloves while they were sitting on the porch outside.

This is a developing story. We will continue to provide updates as we get more information.