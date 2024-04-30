Cleveland ISD, Goodrich ISD canceling class for Wednesday, May 1

The Cleveland Independent School District and Goodrich Independent School District has announced they are closing all campuses and facilities on Wednesday, May 1.

Cleveland ISD officials said they are closing due to rising floodwaters in the Cleveland area that is affecting numerous staff and families.

Cleveland ISD officials said they will assess the ongoing situation and will notify the community about Thursday.

Officials with Goodrich ISD are urging parents to stay safe and keep informed of updates through official Goodrich ISD media channels.

No other information has been released.