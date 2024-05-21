Houston crime: SWAT officers on scene of barricaded suspect on Ridgecreek

The Houston Police Department is on the scene of a barricaded suspect after officers were attempting to serve a felony warrant.

Details are limited, but the barricaded suspect is located in the 5000 block of Ridgecreek on Tuesday afternoon.

Officials said as the felony warrant was being served, the suspect barricaded himself inside.

SWAT officers have been called out to get the suspect to come out peacefully.

This is an ongoing situation and drivers should avoid the area.

