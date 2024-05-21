Houston crash: Authorities on scene of deadly multi-vehicle crash on West Sam Houston Tollway

Authorities are on the scene following a deadly multi-vehicle crash on West Sam Houston Tollway, officials said.

Details are limited, but officials said the crash occurred on West Sam Houston Tollway northbound before Central Plaza.

Officials said one person was killed in the crash.

As a result of the crash, two right lanes and the shoulder are blocked while officials are on the scene.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area and seek alternate routes where possible.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.