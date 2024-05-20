A severe storm that struck Houston in May 2024 has resulted in multiple fatalities, as reported by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences. The storm, marked by strong winds and heavy rain, caused significant damage across the city, leading to the deaths of several residents.

Juan Francisco Barrientos-Hernandez, a 72-year-old man, died in an accident at 7300 Wingate Street. He sustained multiple blunt force injuries after being struck by a falling crane while occupying a cement truck during the storm.

Manuel Palacio, aged 39, was killed at his residence on Main Street. The incident involved a tree falling on his home, causing blunt-force chest trauma with mechanical asphyxia. Asphyxia is a condition caused by a lack of oxygen in the body.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

Lydia Guerrero, a 71-year-old woman, was also a victim of the storm. She was struck by a tree branch at on Jensen Drive, resulting in multiple blunt impact injuries.

Christin Martinez, 31, died after being pinned inside her sport utility vehicle, which was crushed by a falling tree. This incident occurred at 7138 Avenue O, and her cause of death was asphyxia.

At least four other people died during this natural disaster. These fatalities highlight the severe impact of the May 2024 storm on Houston. The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences has documented these incidents and can be contacted at 832-927-5215 or through their website, ifs.harriscountytx.gov, for more information.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 26 HOUSTON APP BY CLICKING HERE

As Houston continues to recover from the storm, these incidents serve as a reminder of the dangers posed by severe weather events.