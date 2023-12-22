This holiday season, not every child has a place to call home. Every day in Texas, children are removed from their birth families because of abuse or neglect. Some are never reunited, making them legally free for adoption. Sally MacDonald met Matthew, 10, who's looking for his forever family.

Matthew is outgoing, smart and loves people. At just ten-years-old he already knows what he wants to be when he grows up.

RELATED:Dallas teen who inspired North Texans to register for bone marrow donations finds match

"When I was at the Boys and Girls Club one day, a security guard gave me a plastic badge and ever since I've wanted to be a police officer," he said.

The Sugar Land Police Department gave him a tour of the station and even gifts like an Astros blanket, a remote-controlled police car and even rolls of caution tape!

But, most importantly, the officers gave him their undivided attention and encouragement.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku and Google Android TV!

"This little dude just blows you away. He's such a really good-hearted kid. Most of us are husbands, wives, parents, so we have our own kids and know what that's like when we get called to a scene and see kids going into foster care," said Ofc Stuart Sanderson.

Matthew's mom died when he was just five years old. Living with his grandparents didn't work out, so he's been in foster care the last couple of years. Now he's ready to be adopted.

SUGGESTED: 12 Days of Christmas Day 12: The Wilson Family

"I just want family," Matthew said.

"We want someone to show up for him. We need someone to be there for him forever because he's already had so many losses," said Arnold Valdez with Depelchin Children's Center.

It typically takes three to six months for background checks, training and home studies to be completed. While he waits, Matthew will have the memory of his first time at a police station to last a lifetime.

To adopt Matthew or any other child, email gettingstarted@depelchin.org to start the process.