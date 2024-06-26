There are more than 20,000 children in foster care in the state of Texas, and many of them are available for adoption at any given time. In this month's Fox Finding Families, Sally MacDonald introduces viewers to an 11-year-old girl who wants to find a loving and forever home.

Juhstyce just finished 5th grade where she did very well in all her classes. She finds comfort in art, so we met her at the Cordovan Art School and Pottery Parlor in Spring.

She has been in foster care for several years through no fault of her own and is now available for adoption.

"Juhstyce is a vibrant, sweet 11-year-old. She loves painting , art, tik tok," said Sonya Wilson, Depelchin Children's Center.

She is looking for a patient family who will allow her to voice opinions.

"Adoption, to me, it doesn't matter what color skin or anything. It just matters if you have love in the family," said Juhstyce.

Depelchin Children's Center is here to walk families through the process and stay with them for the long haul.

"We offer parenting classes, we offer counseling services, not only for the child but family as a whole," said Wilson.

When you adopt an older child, you're stepping in at the perfect time to watch them bloom. Juhstyce hopes to become a cosmetologist and keep making people smile.

If you're interested in adopting Juhstyce or any other child, email findingfamilies@depelchin.org