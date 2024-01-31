Finding Families: 14-year-old boy with big dreams looking to be adopted

Teenagers in foster care need families just as much as younger children. In January's "Fox Finding Families" anchor Sally MacDonald introduces us to Chris.

Chris is 14-years-old. He made his middle school basketball team and dreams of playing in the NBA. He also dreams of getting adopted.

"My hobbies are mainly sports, but I like video games. Sometimes video games get a little boring; other than that, I'm a sports guy," he said.

First impressions of Chris are he's friendly and polite. He and Sally had a blast at Cidercade playing games.

Depelchin Children's Center wants to raise awareness about the desperate need for foster and adoptive homes for teens.

"It's not impossible. They still want forever homes, loving homes, guidance," said Sonya Wilson with Depelchin.

"I would love to get adopted. Being with my real parents is kind of tough. I can't talk to them, so I would love to be adopted," Chris says.

As far as what he dreams of doing with a family, he says, "Going out to eat, take a vacation somewhere, something like that but with family."

Depelchin offers a road map to becoming a parent, starting with an orientation and home study. They want people to know adoptive homes can come in all shapes and sizes.

"Someone who can give him the love, that supports his football and basketball love. He says he loves barbecuing. If they love to cook I'm sure he would love that," said Wilson.

"I love learning new things. We learn new things every day, but I like to learn more. I'm interested in more," says Chris.

If you're interested in adopting Chris or any other child email gettingstarted@depelchin.org.