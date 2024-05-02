The Houston Police Department is looking for a suspect who shot another man at Wing Stop in southwest Houston. It happened around 11:15 p.m. at a Wing Stop located in the 7500 block of West Bellfor.

HPD says the incident unfolded outside the restaurant, where witnesses described a confrontation between two men that turned violent.

According to witnesses, the altercation began when the two individuals accidentally bumped into each other while entering the restaurant. This chance encounter quickly escalated into a physical altercation, prompting one of the men to go to his vehicle, presumably to grab a firearm.

Authorities say the man made his way to his vehicle, but the situation took a dangerous turn when the other individual opened fire, striking the man at least twice. Emergency services arrived at the scene and took the injured man to a nearby hospital. This injuries are reported to be non-life-threatening, and he is expected to recover.

The suspect responsible for the shooting fled the scene. As of now, authorities have not released any information regarding the identity or whereabouts of the suspect.