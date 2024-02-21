For children in foster care, being with siblings can provide invaluable support during difficult times. In this month's Fox Finding Families, Sally MacDonald met three sisters looking for a family to adopt them together.

Kiara is the oldest at 13. Her caseworker describes her as stylish, outgoing, and creative. Kiara loves nail polish designs and enjoys picking out trendy clothes for herself and others.

"I'm looking forward to having a mom and a dad, mostly a mom because she can take me shopping with her," said Kiara.

The younger two are only 14 months apart and act more like best friends than sisters. Eyanna is 10. Her caseworker says she is a very courteous, friendly child who is excellent at making new friends and engaging with them. She loves playing make believe with dolls and stuffed animals. Eyanna wants to be appreciated by everyone.

Cheryl is a bubbly, fun-spirited nine-year-old. She is personable and very social. Her caseworker says Cheryl is the type of child who can create fun for herself wherever she goes. Cheryl does not tend to be shy or afraid of much.

The three sisters brought smiles to everyone inside The Jewelry Instructor's Bead Bar in historic First Ward.

"I absolutely love to see the joy on their faces, and you really see the creativity in them," said Sonia Davis, The Jewelry Instructor.

What's harder to see is just how protective they are of each other.

"They're my everything," says Eyanna.

Parental rights have been terminated, and they are looking for an adoptive home together.

"Per the girls' request they are hoping to stay together in a home so they can live together forever," said Marissa Trevino, Depelchin Children's Center.

Depelchin says the sisters would do best with a family that can provide a loving but structured home.

"We are hoping a family, a two-parent household, will take them in. As the girls say, 'We already have siblings so now we just need parents to complete our family,'" said Trevino.

The process to become an adoptive parent typically takes three to six months and includes an orientation, training and home study. Sibling groups typically take much longer to find a forever home.

If you're interested in adopting the girls or any other child, start the process by emailing gettingstarted@depelchin.org