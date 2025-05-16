Two Houston sisters looking for family to adopt them | Finding Families

The Brief FOX 26 has a longstanding partnership with Depelchin Children's Center to find homes for children in the foster care system. For the month of May, anchor Sally MacDonald features two sisters looking for a family to adopt them together. Their caseworker says a loving, supportive and active family would be a great fit for the kids.



Eyanna,11, and Cheryl, 10, were the cutest fish in the sea when we met them at the Downtown Aquarium. The two sisters have been in foster care since 2019 and are looking for a family to adopt them together.

"They are just adorable little girls. They love to do cheerleading," said Ashley Garner, Depelchin Children's Center.

Meet Eyanna and Cheryl

What we know:

The girls are only 14 months apart and currently living in the same foster home.

Eyanna is very curious and loves to learn anything. She also loves doing crossword puzzles.

PREVIOUS FINDING FAMILIES: Houston-area siblings looking for family to adopt them

Cheryl loves collecting coins and Pokémon cards.

Their caseworker says they love being together and are very outgoing. They enjoy doing outside activities, like going to the park, riding bikes, or going to the zoo.

What they're saying:

"Well, my favorite color is pink. I'm in sixth grade, and I like playing with my friends and volleyball at school," said Eyanna.

"We've actually been getting along pretty well, and I don't want anything to happen to her," said Cheryl.

Get news, weather and so much more on the new FOX LOCAL app

"Their caseworker said they'd do great with a two-parent household. They really need structure, and they have said they want a house with rules," said Garner.

What's next:

Depelchin Children's Center says interested families start with an orientation, then a background check and home study before becoming a certified foster to adopt parent.

"We want to find homes for children and not children for homes, so we're looking to find the right place for these kiddos," said Garner.

To adopt Eyanna and Cheryl or any other child, visit this link: https://www.depelchin.org/prospective-parents/ or email gettingstarted@depelchin.org