Houston-area siblings looking for family to adopt them

The Brief FOX 26 has a longstanding partnership with Depelchin Children's Center to find homes for children in the foster care system. For the month of March, anchor Sally MacDonald features a sibling group of four looking for a family to adopt them together. Their caseworker says a loving, supportive and active family would be a great fit for the kids.



While adopting four children at the same time can seem pretty daunting, studies have found there are big benefits for both the children and the family.

Four siblings looking for loving home to keep them together

What we know:

The four siblings looking for their forever home range in age from 11 to 14. There's Gabriea, 11, twins Gerren and Gavin, 13, and Gabrieon, 14-years-old.

Parental rights were terminated due to neglect, and the siblings have been in foster care for about eight years.

"They would love to stay together as a family for sure," said Ashley Garner with Depelchin Children's Center.

"One of the biggest things they want is they want to be in a home where they have the opportunity to do extracurricular activities. They want to do gymnastics, singing lessons, and they want to play on a basketball team outside of school hours," Garner added.

PREVIOUSLY ON FINDING FAMILIES: Houston boy, 7, looking for family to adopt him

"None of the children are in extracurricular activities as the foster parents are not able to meet that need. Active, involved adoptive parents who are willing to keep these kids together would be amazing. They should also have patience," said their caseworker.

Evidence has shown adopting siblings as a group benefits the children and parents by easing the transition and providing a built-in support system.

What they're saying:

"I love to run track. I like to do sports. I'm very fashionable," said Garren.

"I like playing football with my brother, and I like to sing, too," said Gavin.

"I like playing basketball. My favorite team is the Houston Rockets," said Gabrieon.

"I love the color purple. I'm sometimes very energetic," said Gabriea.

About kids in foster care

By the numbers:

Across the Greater Houston area, there are more than 5,000 children in foster care. Of them, more than 1,700 have had parental rights terminated and are available for adoption right now.

How to adopt

The process starts with an orientation and background check.

Get news, weather and so much more on the new FOX LOCAL app

"Once you've done your training you get certified or licensed to be a foster family and go into placement and work to get kiddos in your home," said Garner.

Follow this link to register for upcoming orientations: https://www.depelchin.org/prospective-parents/