Democratic Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee from Houston dies at age 74

U.S. Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, who was known by many in Houston for her hard work and public service, passed away at the age of 74.

Jackson Lee, who has represented Texas' 18th Congressional District for nearly three decades, revealed her battle with pancreatic cancer in June.

The Queens, New York native and daughter of a comic book artist attended Yale University and the University of Virginia where she obtained her law degree.

While she was in college, she met the man who would become her husband, Elwyn Lee, in 1973. He took a job at the University of Houston as a law professor and that led the New Yorkers to travel to Houston.

However, while in Houston, Jackson Lee had political aspirations and attempted to run for judgeships in Houston, but was unsuccessful three times.

Then in the late 80s, Jackson Lee was appointed to a municipal judge seat by then-Houston Mayor Kathy Whitmire.

However, after receiving that position, Jackson Lee had bigger political aspirations and ran for a seat on the Houston City Council in 1989, which she won.

She later set her sights on the 18th Congressional District in 1994 where she defeated Congressman Craig Washington.

Many will remember Jackson Lee for her focus on a progressive agenda, including, but not limited to, social justice, racial issues, LGBTQ rights and immigration.

Jackson Lee will also be remembered as she was on the scene of every major disaster from Hurricane Ike to the COVID-19 pandemic. Many were amazed with the amount of public appearances she's been able to attend while crisscrossing the country.

It was then in 2012 when Jackson Lee announced that she was a breast cancer survivor and was cancer free.

Then in 2023, Jackson Lee turned her attention back on the City of Houston to become mayor. However, she was defeated by Texas State Senator John Whitmire.

After turning her focus back on the 18th Congressional District, she held onto her seat despite a strong challenge from Amanda Edwards.

Then shortly after that close win, Jackson Lee announced her pancreatic cancer diagnosis.

Jackson Lee is survived by her husband, Elwyn Lee, and her two children, Jason Lee, a graduate of Harvard University, and Erica Lee, a graduate of Duke University, who is also a Member of the Harris County School Board in Houston. She is also survived by her two grandchildren, Ellison Bennett Carter, and Roy Lee Carter.

Funeral arrangements are pending.