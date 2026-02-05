State Highway 288 crash: Driver struck by vehicle, authorities investigating

The Brief Houston police are on the scene following a deadly crash on State Highway 288. Police said two people were stopped after being involved in a minor accident. Officials stated they were exchanging information when one driver ended up in a traffic lane and was struck by a vehicle.



Houston police are on the scene following a deadly crash on State Highway 288.

What we know:

According to authorities, the crash occurred on State Highway 288, near Southmore.

Police said two people were stopped after being involved in a minor accident.

Officials stated they were exchanging information when one driver ended up in a traffic lane and was struck by a vehicle.

The driver of the vehicle remains on the scene, police said.

What we don't know:

The identity of the victim has not been released by authorities.