State Highway 288 crash: Driver struck by vehicle, authorities investigating

Published  February 5, 2026 9:01pm CST
Houston
HOUSTON - Houston police are on the scene following a deadly crash on State Highway 288. 

What we know:

According to authorities, the crash occurred on State Highway 288, near Southmore. 

Police said two people were stopped after being involved in a minor accident. 

Officials stated they were exchanging information when one driver ended up in a traffic lane and was struck by a vehicle. 

The driver of the vehicle remains on the scene, police said. 

What we don't know:

The identity of the victim has not been released by authorities. 

