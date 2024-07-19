Passing of Sheila Jackson Lee: Messages of condolences from local, state officials

Messages of condolence are pouring in following the announcement of U.S. Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee passing away on Friday night.

Senator Ted Cruz

"I'm deeply saddened by the passing of my friend and colleague Sheila Jackson Lee. She was a tireless advocate for Houston. I will always cherish our friendship and the laughs we shared throughout the years. Heidi and I offer our prayers and sincerest condolences to her family."

Texas Governor Greg Abbott

"Cecilia and I will forever remember Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee. She was a proud Texan and a tireless advocate for the people of Houston. Her legacy of public service and dedication to Texas will live on. Please join us in prayer for her family and loved ones."

Congresswoman Lizzie Fletcher

"Tonight, I join my fellow Houstonians, my colleagues in Congress, and people across our country in mourning the loss of my friend and colleague Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee. For decades, Congresswoman Jackson Lee worked tirelessly as a champion for our community, our country, and our Constitution, serving with passion, persistence, and purpose. All Houstonians benefited from her strong leadership, hard work, and unwavering dedication to public service—from City Council to Congress. And all Americans have benefited, and will continue to benefit for generations to come, from her efforts to ensure justice, equality, and freedom throughout our nation."

HOUSTON, TEXAS - JULY 28: Sheila Jackson Lee speaks on stage during the Urban League Whitney M. Young Jr. awards gala at George R. Brown Convention Center on July 28, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)

State Senator Borris Miles

"A leader in our community and nation’s Capital for over 30 years, Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee was well known for being a fierce champion for the voiceless in our community. Congresswoman Jackson Lee was our fighter for our community, following in the footsteps of Houston political giants, the late Congressman Mickey Leland, Congresswoman Barbara Jordan, and former Congressman Craig Washington. As the people’s champion, she used her commanding voice to fight for civil rights, women’s rights, affordable and accessible healthcare, immigration reform, racial justice, human rights and equality. Congresswoman Jackson Lee never hesitated to lead the charge on issues important to working-class families, the poor and communities that felt forgotten or overlooked. She was the epitome of what it meant to be a servant leader. "Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee was my friend, mentor and someone I could always call for guidance. Rest in power, congresswoman."

Houston Mayor John Whitmire

"Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee was a dedicated public servant and a champion for her constituents. "Despite her illness, she worked as hard as she could for as long as she could for the 18th Congressional District. Only a few months ago, we worked together at the Houston Office of Emergency Management and with FEMA to help Houstonians recover from the Derecho. "I ask Houstonians to join me in praying for her husband, children, grandchildren and extended family. May she rest in peace. "

Former Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner

"I am deeply saddened by the death of my dear friend and colleague, Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee. From City Hall to the Halls of Congress, Sheila Jackson Lee has served her constituents well. She has written and passed key legislation and has stood on the floor of the United States House of Representatives speaking passionately for the interests of her district and the country she loved. She has worked with and advised Presidents of our great country, met with global leaders, and has been embraced by world-renowned artists. But her work on the ground, in some of the poorest and under-resourced communities; the channeling of billions of federal dollars back to her district; her presence at someone’s bedside, giving words of comfort to families who lost loved ones; her appearances at places of worship and events showcasing the global diversity of our City; and her uncanny ability to be everywhere, working every day for those who needed a champion, made her truly exceptional. When she was elected to the United States House of Representatives she stood in the shadow of Barbara Jordan, Mickey Leland and Craig Washington. Without question, she rose to the occasion and served with great distinction. Even if you disagreed with her politics, you had to respect her work ethic. We can honestly say Sheila Jackson Lee left it all on the field. Rest in peace my sister. Thank you for all you gave us. And, thank you to her family for sharing her with us. We will not forget her sacrifice or yours. Sheila – to God be the glory for the good you have done. It was truly a job well done!"

Lina Hidalgo, Harris County Judge

"Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee was a friend and mentor to me, as well as a champion for her community. I will miss her dearly, and so will our entire community. The Congresswoman was never afraid to lend her fearless voice to move mountains not just for her constituents, but for all in Harris County and any place she could make a difference. Her strength and stamina were truly never-ending and her determination to rally a chorus to the fuse of justice was unwavering. Just two days ago, my friend smiled as we discussed the progress of hurricane recovery and navigating local politics. Two weeks before that, she worked with me to strategize on how to save a federal transportation investment that came under threat. We will remember her barrier-breaking career, her smarts, her passion, and her ability to weather storm after storm as a strong woman in politics. My condolences go out to her family, her friends, and the community that knows how much she fought for us."

Rodney Ellis, Harris County Commissioner, Precinct 1

"Today, my friend, ally, and long-time political partner, Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, passed from this world and into the pantheon of legendary Texas leaders. For nearly 30 years, she tirelessly represented the people of her Congressional district. Through crises and disasters - as well as triumphs - Sheila's ceaseless and unwavering dedication to those she represented served as an inspiration and source of strength to me in my career. She exhibited this dedication every day through her deeds, actions, and accomplishments. She was a beloved mother, grandmother, and confidante who leaves behind a legacy of single-minded commitment to our community. Holding dear the memory of those who pass before us is the greatest homage we can pay to those we love. And, I know Sheila Jackson Lee will dwell fondly in our memories for years to come."

Adrian Garcia, Harris County Commissioner, Precinct 2

"Words cannot fully express the impact of Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee. The word ‘tireless’ gets thrown around in politics, but there’s no one I’ve ever met with that kind of work ethic who could compare Congresswoman Jackson Lee. Her work didn’t only benefit the Houstonians she represented for decades; it helped make our nation better for all Americans. Saying she will be missed is an understatement. My condolences to her family and to all who loved her. Thank you, Congresswoman, for your dedication to our city, county, state and country."

Houston Police Department

"The Houston Police Department mourns the passing of United States Representative Sheila Jackson Lee. For more than three decades, Congresswoman Jackson Lee dedicated herself to serving the people of Houston, the State of Texas, and our Nation. We extend our deepest condolences to her family, friends, and community. HPD is forever grateful for the congresswoman's commitment to justice and her legacy of helping those in need. Her dedication to being a public servant, and particularly a friend to HPD, will be long remembered and honored by our department."

Texas Democratic Party

Texas Democratic Party Chair Gilberto Hinojosa:

"Surrounded by family, Congresswoman Jackson Lee leaves behind an iconic legacy that will withstand the test of time. Known for her relentless advocacy, the congresswoman dedicated her life to public service, advancing civil rights, healthcare reform, and disaster recovery. This unwavering commitment to her constituents in Houston’s 18th district propelled Congresswoman Jackson Lee as one of the most respected and influential figures in the U.S. House. The Texas Democratic Party sends our sincerest condolences to the congresswoman’s loved ones, friends, colleagues, and constituents during this time of grieving. And in the spirit of Sheila Jackson Lee’s legacy, we will march forward in our fierce commitment to fighting for justice, equality and opportunity for all."

Texas Democratic Party Treasurer Odus E. Evbagharu:

"Tonight and forever more, we honor the extraordinary life and legacy of Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee. Her tireless commitment to justice and equality inspired us all. Congresswoman Jackson Lee stood on the front lines of the fight for civil rights, embodying the spirit of the great leaders who came before her. Her unwavering advocacy for criminal justice reform, healthcare access, and the rights of marginalized communities transformed countless lives.

"Congresswoman Jackson Lee’s passion was matched only by her relentless pursuit of change. From her efforts to reform the criminal justice system to championing healthcare for all, her work transcended the boundaries of politics. She fought for the voiceless, ensuring every person had a seat at the table.

"In the halls of Congress and beyond, Sheila Jackson Lee's voice resonated with power and conviction. Her legacy will continue to inspire generations to come, reminding us true leadership is defined by service and unwavering dedication to justice. Well done, thy good and faithful servant. Rest in Power, Congresswoman."

Texas Legislative Black Caucus

"It is with immense sadness and profound regret that we offer our heartfelt condolences to the family, colleagues, and constituents of the Honorable Sheila Jackson Lee. Her unwavering commitment to public service and her dedication to her country exemplified the essence of servant leadership.

Throughout her illustrious career, she valiantly led with courage, integrity, and an unyielding sense of duty, serving at the highest levels of our government with distinction and grace. To watch her work was to witness the meticulous craftsmanship of a masterful carpenter, skillfully building and nurturing the very scaffolding of our society.

Her legacy of compassion, advocacy, and tireless effort to uplift the voiceless will continue to inspire and guide us for generations to come. Affectionately known as "Congresswoman", she was a friend, mentor and close confidant - she will forever be missed."

-Representative Ron Reynolds, Chairman - Texas Legislative Black Caucus

City of Houston Fire Chief Samuel Pena

"Sincere condolences to Congresswoman @JacksonLeeTX18's family and friends. May God bless her and her family.

Congressman Wesley Hunt

"It is with profound sadness that I acknowledge the passing of Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, a devoted leader, a proud-fellow Houstonian, and someone who I was proud to call a friend. Although we had our political disagreements, there were many moments with her, both public and private that showed me that bipartisanship and service to country first can still bring members of Congress together. In these divided times, Congresswoman Lee and I were able to partner on several legislative initiatives for the city of the Houston. Her steadfast commitment to serving the people of Houston and her tireless work have left an indelible mark on our community and our nation. Her legacy of dedication and compassion will continue to inspire us all. Emily and I extend our thoughts and prayers to her family and loved ones during this difficult time. She will be deeply missed, but her spirit will forever live on in the hearts of those she touched and those she served."

Harris County Constable Alan Rosen

"Congresswomen’s Sheila Jackson Lee’s death hits hard for all of us. The outspoken and fierce fighter for Houston and her constituents was a strong and consistent voice not only across Houston but across the country, RIP, Congresswoman. Thank you for your service to our nation."