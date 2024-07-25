Vice President Kamala Harris was in Houston Thursday as she begins her campaign for President. The presumptive Democratic nominee was the keynote speaker at the American Federation of Teachers national convention at the George R. Brown Convention Center.

Thousands packed the place to hear her speech.

Lots of support shown for Vice President Harris by educators who were waving signs, cheering her on, and even chanting at times. One of the most memorable lines coming from supporters was "let's make history."

"Oh my gosh, it was so exciting, motivating. It's a moment of history, especially being a female running for president," says HISD elementary school teacher Mayra Segovia.

"I can't be more excited to be part of history. I think we're on the right side of history. We're fighting for what's right, the working people," adds educator Elsa Lopez.

"Her speech was amazing. I give her an A+," says educator Valda McKinney.

Vice President Harris clearly knew her audience. She spoke a lot about supporting and being a product of public education.

The American Federation of Teachers is 1.8 million members strong.

AFT this week was the first union to announce its endorsement of the presumptive Democratic presidential candidate, who told the group, her opponent is hanging on to the past while she wants to move the country forward.

"In our vision of the future, we see a place where every person has the opportunity, not just to get by, but to get ahead. A future where no child has to grow up in poverty, where every senior can retire with dignity, and where every worker has the freedom to join a union," Vice President Harris said to the group, who then erupted in applause.

"You saw the excitement and that's the future. It's not undermining people. It's not dividing people. It's bringing everyone up. That's who she is. That's what she represents," says AFT President Randi Weingarten.

The Vice President spoke extensively about her support for teachers, and even one of her favorite teachers who even attended Harris' law school graduation.

"It is because of Mrs. Wilson, and so many teachers like her, that I stand before you as Vice President of the United States of America and that I'm running to become President of the United States of America."

"I'm excited about her fight to keep Medicare and social security safe for all. These are major and important issues," says retired teacher Lorraine Ferrannini.

"Today, we face a choice between two very different visions for our nation. One focused on the future and the other focused on the past, and we are fighting for the future," Harris said during her keynote speech.

"As she reminded us, we're kind of going back, devolving in our politics. So moving towards the future, instead of focusing on the past, was a nice focus to her speech," says 21-year-old college student Seya Mathilakath.

"I actually came in here with ambiguous feelings about her personally. I liked her record, and I liked what she did with the president. However, she really is a warm person, and it was not fake. So I'm now a believer," says retired teacher Joe Sicilian.

"America and Americans will stay strong if we become united. This division is not good. It has never worked, and it's going to end with her. She's going to bring us back together," Ferrannini adds.

"She sounded confident, ready to fight the fight, and be the leader," Segovia says.