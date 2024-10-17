The Brief Portillo is having a grand opening for it's first Houston-area location in Richmond on Oct. 22 at The Grand at Aliana at 11005 West Grand Parkway. The restaurant announced in March 2024 they will also open a second location at The Willowbrook Mall, with indoor seating for 130 customers and patio seating for nearly 40. Portillo's only other Texas locations are in the Dallas/Fort Worth area.



Houston's food-scene is adding a taste of Chicago to the mix! Portillo’s, the popular fast-casual restaurant known for its Chicago-style street food, is set to open its first Houston-area location on Tuesday, October 22.

The highly anticipated grand opening will begin with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9:30 a.m., followed by the official opening of the restaurant at 10 a.m.

Portillo's new 7,700-square-foot restaurant is located at The Grand at Aliana in Richmond at 11005 West Grand Parkway. The restaurant’s inside will have a Southwest garage theme with seating for about 170 guests, along with a seasonal outdoor patio that can accommodate nearly 50 more diners. True to the brand’s style, the restaurant will also include double drive-thru lanes and the Kitchen 23 design, which has self-serve drink stations, a grab-and-go retail area, and kitchen layout.

Michael Portillo, Vice President of Restaurant, will be in attendance for the ribbon-cutting event, which will also include a special presentation to the Mamie George Community Center, a local charity partner. Portillo’s will present the organization with a check in support of its community efforts.

Diners can look forward to trying Portillo’s iconic menu items, including Chicago-style hot dogs, Italian beef sandwiches, char-grilled burgers, crinkle-cut French fries, and the restaurant’s famous chocolate cake.

You can also receive exclusive updates by signing up to Portillo’s Birthday Club and will also receive a free slice of the restaurant's homemade chocolate cake on your birthday.