Harris County Clerk addressing election rumors on first day of early voting

The Brief Early voting in Harris County sees a surge with over 103,000 voters casting their ballots on the first day, highlighting the enthusiasm for the upcoming presidential election. Voters can cast their ballots at any of the 88 polling locations in Harris County, resulting in minimal wait times and easy access for all. Harris County Clerk Teneshia Hudspeth addresses misinformation about ballot validity, emphasizing the importance of accurate information during this pivotal election season.



It's the first day of early voting and Houstonians are showing up in droves.

We stopped by several polling locations where the lines were pretty much nonexistent. That isn't because people aren't voting. No, just the opposite this presidential election. Voters are expected to show up at the polls in record numbers for this election.

SUGGESTED: Early voting 2024: What you need to know

There haven't been lines at most sites because during early voting you can vote anywhere in the county where you are registered to vote.

"This is actually my first time voting in the presidential election. We all have a voice and a right to vote. (You're exercising that right for the first time. How exciting is that for you?) That is absolutely amazing," smiles 18-year-old Miguel Herrera.

As first time and repeat voters are fired up to cast their ballot early, the Harris County Clerk is making the rounds to make sure the first day of early voting is going smoothly.

"We're here at the HCC North Forest campus which is off of West Little York and part of the reason we chose this location is to show you, if you look here, there's not a line," laughs Harris County Clerk Teneshia Hudspeth, who's also trying to get ahead of rumors this election season.

"In the state of Texas, my initials as the clerk will be on your ballot paper, and it is necessary for those initials to be on the ballot paper in order for that ballot to be valid. There is a rumor that's circulating via text, via social media, that if there are initials or markings on your ballot paper, then it's invalid. That is simply false. Before you retweet, repost and share information, go confirm it at Harris Votes to make sure it's the correct information," says Hudspeth.

Get news, weather and so much more on the new FOX LOCAL app

"Voting is extremely important. This election is pivotal. A lot of people in our generation think that their vote doesn't count. So, this is an event to remind everybody that their vote does count, and their voice does matter," explains University of Houston Downtown Sophomore and President of Undergraduate Student Government Association Nicholas Lockett, who organized a walk from campus to a downtown early voting site, where dozens of students voted.

"There was not a line. We walked straight in. I walked right in and cast my vote. It was really simple and easy," says UHD student Shatoiya Watts.

"The great thing about early voting is you can go to any one of the 88 locations here in Harris County. We're expecting historic numbers. In 2020, on the first day of early voting, over 128,000 voters voted. We are already at 57,000," Hudspeth told us just after noon. That number grew to more than 103,000 early voters in Harris County by 5 p.m. Final numbers won't come in until Monday night after the polls close at 7 p.m.

Early voting will run for 12 days in a row, through November 1, 2024. This week's hours are from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and noon to 7 p.m. Sunday in Harris County. Check your county clerk's website for specific times and locations.