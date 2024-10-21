The Brief A Houston woman left her 3-year-old child unattended in her car while she went to a bar. The car was illegally parked and towed away, with the child still inside. The mother is facing charges of endangering a child and has a history of prior criminal offenses.



Houston police say that Brandy R. Brown left her 3-year-old baby in her car to have a drink at the bar. While she was away, the car was towed with the baby inside.

Police say it happened around 12:20 a.m. Monday on the 2400 block of Wheeler.

They say the tow truck driver came to tow away an illegally parked Acura. The District Attorney's Office explained that often times, tow truck drivers will tow the car down the road before fully securing the vehicle to avoid confrontation and that's what happened here.

They say the driver went down the road, then, while working to secure the vehicle, noticed a toddler in the car and called authorities.

Brown is charged with endangering a child and records show she has several prior criminal charges, including driving while intoxicated.

Police say paramedics checked the toddler who they determined to be in good health and the child is now with a family member.

Police say they have contacted CPS about the incident.