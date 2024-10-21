Husband accused of strangling wife posts $1 million bond

The man authorities accuse of strangling his wife to death has been released on a $1 million bond.

38-year-old Lee Gilley is charged with the murder of Christa Gilley, who was pregnant at the time.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Pregnant woman strangled by husband in Houston Heights, court documents reveal new details

Gilley appeared in court in Harris County last week where his bond was set at $1 million. The conditions of his bond include turning in his passport, no contact with Christa Gilley's family, including his children, no drugs, alcohol, firearms, and GPS monitoring.

Gilley initially claimed his wife committed suicide, but medical examiners determined her injuries were consistent with strangulation.

Court documents allege Gilley intentionally applied pressure to her neck and upper back, causing both her death and the death of their unborn child.

Christa was nine weeks pregnant.



