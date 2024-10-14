The Brief A 38-year-old man is being held in jail after allegedly strangling his pregnant wife in their Houston Heights home. The victim, Christa Gilley, was nine weeks pregnant. The community is shocked and saddened by the tragic loss and will be holding a vigil in her honor.



The man accused of strangling his pregnant wife remains behind bars. 38-year-old Lee Mongerson Gilley is in jail after police said he killed his wife in their home in the Houston Heights neighborhood.

It happened on October 7 on Allston Street.

"It’s alleged that the defendant took the life of his pregnant wife. They also have some young children in the home," said Lindsey Boundurant, a Harris County prosecutor.

According to police, Lee Gilley called emergency services claiming his wife, Christa Gilley, committed suicide, but her injuries contradicted his story.

Hospital physicians and the medical examiner said her injuries were consistent with strangulation. Court documents state Lee Gilley intentionally caused his wife’s death by applying pressure to Christa Gilley’s neck and upper back.

They also say he intentionally caused the death of an unborn child by applying pressure to his wife’s neck and upper back while Christa Gilley was pregnant with the unborn child. Records show she was nine weeks pregnant.

Christine Anderson, a neighbor, said she’s lived across from the Gilley's home for four years. She said she never heard any disturbances coming from across the street.

"I’m just in complete shock," said Anderson. "She was just a great neighbor."

"To hear that she was also pregnant, I could just start crying. I’ve been thinking about her all morning and I just feel bad," said Linda Vincent, another resident in the Heights area.

Lee Gilley's bond will be reconsidered Thursday. On Tuesday, the Houston Heights community will hold a vigil in honor of Christa Gilley.