A community is left terrorized after investigators say a woman was murdered by her neighbor. It happened in the Meyerland area.

33-year-old Lorencia Shanae Lewis was stabbed to death. Detectives say it was one of her neighbors, Michael West, who murdered her inside her apartment in The Life at Jackson Square Apartments on Braesvalley near Chimney Rock.

Michael E. West (Photo: Houston Police Department)

"From what I was told, from the people around here, is the two had been into it prior, and he said he was coming back and that's what he did," explains one woman.

According to court records, one of Lewis' friends walked in during or just after Lewis was attacked.

West is also charged with aggravated assault after the court documents say he pulled a gun on her.

Investigators haven't released a motive, but they say West stabbed Lewis, his own neighbor, to death inside her apartment. There are now flowers at her front door and a candle burns in her memory.

"I don't really create close relationships with my neighbors, because of reasons like that. I mean it's sad to say it's not uncommon over here. Most of the stuff that happens over here is by people that live over here," says resident DJ Sumpter.

"Honestly to me, it's not really even frightening anymore. It's normal now. We're getting used to it, the gunshots, everything," says one young woman who lives in the complex, but didn't want to give her name.

"It's kind of scary, because I'm over here to help, I work for an elderly person. So yes, it's kind of scary," adds another woman.

West's bond has been set at $200,000.