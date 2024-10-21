Writ to dismiss criminal charges against Fort Bend Co. Judge denied

A judge denied a writ by Fort Bend County Judge KP George’s attorney to dismiss his criminal indictment for misrepresentation of identity on procedural grounds.

So, his criminal case stands.

KP George

The county judge is indicted alongside long-time aide, collaborator, and county commissioner candidate, Taral Patel.

Get news, weather and so much more on the new FOX LOCAL app

Both are accused of taking part in a series of fake online accounts and fake racist threats against Patel.

Investigators say it was all in a bid to whip up sympathy and votes.