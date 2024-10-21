Expand / Collapse search

Writ to dismiss criminal charges against Fort Bend Co. Judge denied

Published  October 21, 2024 9:23pm CDT
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas - A judge denied a writ by Fort Bend County Judge KP George’s attorney to dismiss his criminal indictment for misrepresentation of identity on procedural grounds. 

So, his criminal case stands. 

The county judge is indicted alongside long-time aide, collaborator, and county commissioner candidate, Taral Patel.

Both are accused of taking part in a series of fake online accounts and fake racist threats against Patel.

Investigators say it was all in a bid to whip up sympathy and votes.